Titans S04 This November; Preview of Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor

Earlier today, we checked in with actor Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) and director Nicholas Copus. as the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans gets ready to wrap a pretty bow of filming. Now comes the next pre-series-return phase, as the hints, clues & teases start to drop from the cast and crew. Kicking things off, we have showrunner Greg Walker offering EW some intel on what they can expect from Bosch: Legacy star (and Titans fan) Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor. Oh, and in the same article? We learn that the fourth season will his this November. From how Welliver surprised Walker with his reaction to Walker's pitch and why Lex is a different threat to our heroes to which Titan will be facing a "super" serious identity crisis, here's a look at the highlights:

Walker Didn't Have to Sell "giant Fan" Welliver on the Role: "You usually have to do this whole dog-and-pony show to get an actor to do the show. But when I called to kind of lure him in, I could barely get a word in. We were talking on the phone, and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez 'Titans' editions. He's a giant, giant fan. He'd watched every episode of the show and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I've ever had."

Lex Luthor's Humanity Makes Him a Different from Past "Titans" Big Bads: "He has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power. You know what he's done, what he's capable of doing, except, like many of those people, he's personable. He doesn't have a cat on his lap. Yeah. He's curious, which I think is very interesting about his character. He wants to know about people and what makes them tick, and how they're different from him. He sees the world through the lens both of his own power and his own inadequacy, and tries to compensate for both."

Lex Luthor's Presence Will Force Conner (Joshua Orpin) to Face That Aspect of Who He Is: "We're really going deeper in all these characters and shaking them up. What shakes Conner up is an identity story. He's explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self. What does that mean when you do? What happens when you give that self the keys to the car? Does it start driving the wrong way at rush hour [at] 100 miles an hour?"