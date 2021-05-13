Titans Season 3: Look Like Curran Walters Had A Red Hood "Kinda Night"

Okay, so we're back to check in on how things are going with HBO Max's Titans because as we mentioned in our last post, director Boris Mojsovski is giving us the vibes that something should be coming fans' way soon because it feels like the production has a "final push" underway. Dumping a bit more fuel onto our dumpster fires of mindless speculation is Curran Walters aka Jason Todd aka Red Hood. Taking to Instagram Stories, Walters posted an up-close shot of the logo on his Red Hood costume with the caption "that kinda night." So we're tuning up the "BCTV Speculation 9000" and going with some night filming that was very Red Hood-heavy. Considering this follows Mojsovski's previous post about his "two epic episodes," this season is starting to take on a much more epic and grand feel than the previous two.

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis' Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Conor Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.