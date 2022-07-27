Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Teases "This Is Endgame"; S04 Kory Look

With two updates in one day on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, you know that means filming is a whole lot closer to wrapping than when it started. To help set the mood, we're kicking things off with all-star updater Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood), who tweeted some pretty bold words not just about today but also about how Thursday is shaping up. "Just finished an epic day. Now we're really getting messy," Morgan wrote. "And tomorrow… oh, tomorrow we're taking it to another level. This is endgame." Well, if that doesn't get fans speculating… I mean, the moment I read "endgame," I start thinking some kind of epic season-ending face-off.

Here's a look at Morgan's tweet from this evening with the ten-ton tease about what's to come:

Just finished an epic day. Now we're really getting messy. And tomorrow… oh tomorrow we're taking it to another level. This is endgame. #DCTitans — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) July 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at director Nicholas Copus sharing a Season 4 look at Anna Diop aka Kory/Starfire ("Happy Monday Korey. Season four looking amazing… nuff said") as well as a clapperboard for S04E11 ("Titans Season 4. We are well into shooting… you will have to watch to see the secrets this marker board conceals!"):

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.