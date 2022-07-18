Titans Season 4 Star Joseph Morgan Offers Filming Update & More

After taking a break from social media, HBO Max's Titans star Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) is back and offering us an update on how things have been going since we last checked in. Earlier this month, Morgan dropped a one-word description for the Season 4 finale. This time around, he's taking to Twitter to offer some quick answers to fans' questions, with topics including the shooting schedule, favorite scene so far, the still-unconfirmed super suit, and more. Here are the highlights:

BONUS TEASE! I've got some really epic dialogue in ['Titans'] toward the end of the season. My last line is killer!

On Taking a Social Media Break: Yeah, sometimes it's good to get away from it for a while.

Has He Finished Shooting for Season 4? "No. Still a fair bit to do."

How Many Scenes Does He Have Left to Shoot? "Lots"

How Much Longer for Filming? "About 6 weeks"

Does He Have a Favorite Scene So Far? "It's hard to choose because I have some really fun ones and also some terrific ones left to shoot."

Has He Filmed Scenes in the Brother Blood Suit That Morgan Will Neither Confirm Not Deny? "What suit? ;)"

Will the Season End on a Happy or Sad Note? "Depends whose side you're on."

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.