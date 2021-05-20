Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Demos Canadian "Subzero Style" Training

Interestingly enough (at least for us), the last time we checked in to see how things were going with the third season of HBO Max's Titans it was a week ago to this very day. That was when Curran Walters aka Jason Todd aka Red Hood posted an up-close shot of the logo on his Red Hood costume on Instagram Stories with the caption "that kinda night"- definitely making it speculation-worthy. This time around, Brenton Thwaites aka Dick Grayson aka Nightwing is checking in to show Titans fans how workout and training happen in Canada during those… let's just say, "less than warm and cozy months."

"Titans fans. If you've ever wondered how I train during the winter months in Canada. Here it is. Subzero style. A casual -23c Woot woot," Thwaites wrote in the caption to the post that really does cover both meanings of "Subzero"- the Mortal Kombat and actual temperature ones:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenton Thwaites (@brentonthwaites)

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis' Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Conor Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.