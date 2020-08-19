A TMNT Animated Series Cell Is Up For Auction Now At ComicConnect

TMNT fans around the world can point to the 80's animated series for when their love for the heroes in a half-shell started. Not many kids were reading the comic series when it started in 1984. Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman's book was underground and more adult-oriented, but the cartoon changed everything. From its catchy theme music to the outlandish villains, it became an instant classic. Now up for auction at ComicConnect, you can own one of the original animation cells from that TMNT show, featuring Raphael. This auction is part of Event Auction #43, happening right now until August 24th. Currently, it is sitting at $46, a great snag for any TMNT fan. You can check out the still itself down below.

TMNT Animation Cell Features Raph Looking Shifty

"Original handpainted Raphael production cel; w/reproduction background; c. late 1980s; image size 9.5"x 8" Original handpainted production cel w/reproduction background used in the creation of the hit cartoon produced by Murakami-Wolf-Swenson in the 1980s. Cel includes a MWS inc. Certificate of authenticity. Excellent condition. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and have spawned countless iterations, both animated and live-action."

While featuring reproduction backgrounds, this is still a super cool piece of TMNT history you can own here. How cool would this look in a frame on the wall by your figure display? I have seen other cells from the show for sale lately, but none featuring a full image of one of the turtles. Again, this is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, which runs for another eight days. At $46, this is still a really attainable piece for your collection, so head here and check out all the details. While there, check out all of the other items also part of this round of auctions.