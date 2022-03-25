Tom Swift: The CW Confirms May Debut for "Nancy Drew" Spinoff Series

Fans of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew have another reason to be excited this week. Following up on the news that the franchise series would be back for a fourth season, The CW confirmed earlier today that its Tian Richards-starring spinoff Tom Swift will be premiering on Tuesday, May 31 (following an episode of Superman & Lois). And along with that good news, we also have a look at an updated overview of the series- which you can check out below.

'Tom Swift' follows the serialized adventures of its titular character (Richards), an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that's hellbent on stopping him. Ashleigh Murray plays Zenzi, Tom's best friend, whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps him grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary. Marquise Vilsón is his bodyguard Isaac, whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom. LeVar Burton voices Barclay, Tom's AI, whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom's life, Albert Mwangi is the mysterious and dangerous Rowan, who intersects Tom's path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry. Meanwhile, at home, Tom's relationship with his mother Lorraine (April Parker Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father's place in elite Black society.

Series co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson (Empire) will serve as executive producers alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. CBS Studios is set to produce in association with Fake Empire (Nancy Drew, Dynasty, Gossip Girl, City on Fire). The series is based on the character first introduced back in May 2021 during the second season episode of Nancy Drew (which was recently renewed for a fourth season), "The Celestial Visitor."