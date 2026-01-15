Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider Series Offers First Look at Sophie Turner's Lara Croft

Check out our first look at Sophie Turner's Lara Croft from Prime Video's Sophie Turner-starring live-action Tomb Raider series.

Earlier this month, we had some significant casting news drop for Prime Video and Showrunners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge's Sophie Turner-starring live-action Tomb Raider series. But now, things are getting really serious on the production side of things because Amazon MGM Studios has released a look at Turner's Lara Croft from a wardrobe test for the streaming series – here it is!

Jaason Isaacs has been tapped to play Atlas DeMornay, one of the canon roles, with Sigourney Weaver on board as Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents. In addition, Martin Bobb-Semple will play Zip, while Bill Paterson is set as Winston. Jack Bannon is set as Gerry, John Heffernan will play David, and Celia Imrie will play Francine. Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, and August Wittgenstein have also joined the cast. "Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters," shared Waller-Bridge. "I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Discusses "Tomb Raider" Series

In a June 2023 profile interview with Vanity Fair, Waller-Bridge discussed her lifelong connection with the video game franchise, her understanding of the responsibility that comes with bringing Lara Croft to life, and how the franchise is ripe for a "dangerous and exciting" take.

Waller-Bridge on Finding "Really Quite Dangerous" Take Fans Will Connect With: "There's room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan horse."

Waller-Bridge on Her Parents Letting Her Lara Croft Flag Fly: "My parents were very smart because they didn't actually limit me [playing Tomb Raider]. They could sense that I was going to just game myself into the ground, and I did. I packed the PlayStation away, and I was like, 'I've got to not do that because I've got to write and read and do other stuff.' "

Waller-Bridge on Revisiting "Tomb Raider" During COVID-19 Pandemic: "God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!" The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on 'Indy,' I feel like I've been building up to this."

Waller-Bridge on Her "Big Roaring Instincts" Now In Play: "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe?" Waller-Bridge shared – before adding, "It's such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do [with a project like Tomb Raider]"

Stemming from Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video's Tomb Raider is executive produced by Hodge, Waller-Bridge, and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Productions. In addition, Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson, through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television, will executive produce. Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun, Dope Thief) has boarded as a director and executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!