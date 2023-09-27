Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Lara Croft, netflix, preview, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Netflix Shares Series Preview

Here's a first look at Legendary Television & Netflix's Hayley Atwell-starring animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

When word first went out that Hayley Atwell had been tapped to lead Legendary Television and Netflix's upcoming animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, it got a lot of folks' attention. Now, with the series picking up after the events of the highly successful "Tomb Raider" video-game reboot trilogy, we're getting a first-look preview of what we can expect – courtesy of Netflix's DROP01 event, a celebration of the streamer's animated offerings.

First reported in October 2021, Allen Maldonado (Heels, The Last OG) and video game franchise alum Earl Baylon (Shadow of the Tomb Raider) were tapped to join the series. Baylon reprises his role from the video game as the voice of Lara Croft's (Atwell) most trusted friend Jonah Maiava, while Maldonado is set to voice the team's tech expert and colleague, Zip. Executive Producers are series writer Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj, and Howard Bliss; and Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants. Now, here's the first-look preview that was released earlier today – with the series still in development but coming soon:

Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider videogame Survivor trilogy as told in 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara Croft continues to explore new territory.

In the 25 years since its launch, the video game franchise has sold over 81 million copies and garnered a treasure chest worth of awards. The game's success has led to a global franchise encompassing movies, merchandise, comic books, and now, a stylish animated series. The game release Shadow of the Tomb Raider received numerous "Best of" nominations and awards. The "Tomb Raider" video games were developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix. On the live-action side, Lara Croft was brought to life by Angelina Jolie in two films (2001 & 2003). Fifteen years later, the franchise was revived with Alicia Vikander tackling the lead role. Recently, we learned that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) had been tapped to develop a live-action series for Amazon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!