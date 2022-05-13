Tony Khan Confirms He Made Trios Belts for AEW; More to Come?

Trios championships are confirmed to be headed to AEW sometime in the near future. The belts have long been rumored due to AEW's love of factions and frequent booking of six-man tag matches, and recent dirt sheet rumors revealed the belts have already been made and AEW is just waiting for the right time to debut them. In a recent interview with TSN, which the website foolishly published in a single article instead of breaking it out into seventeen clickbait articles like all the other wrestling news sites, Tony Khan confirmed that the news is 100% true!

"I saw Dave reported it and nobody's asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts," said the AEW owner. "I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you. They've never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently. The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps, that came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I've thought about for a long time. But there are more championship belts than people might think that I've had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost."

That last bit may be even more interesting. Even more championship belts coming to AEW? If Khan makes enough, everyone can have their own belt, which means there would be no reason to feud over them, so hopefully Tony keeps the belts to a reasonable limit.