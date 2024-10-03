Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God S02E12: "A New Trial"/S02E13: "Archimedes" Reign: Review

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 12: "A New Trial" and Ep. 13: "Archimedes" were a power-packed combo of action andd intrigue.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 12: "A New Trial" and Episode 13: "Archimedes" were fantastic binges. This weekend, I was made aware that I was an episode behind, so I decided to do a double combo—two episodes, one girl. The episodes raised the tension and prepared our players to start inching closer to a reunion… but will anyone realize who really is Viole? So, "A New Trial" starts with the news: The Hand of Arlen has been destroyed, and Khun has been reported dead because of Viole. Their team from season one is watching the news intently and in disbelief. Especially Rak. I almost squee'd in joy when I saw him. He was definitely one of my favorites last season. I am not going to lie; I am already getting angry at the possibility of miscommunication leading to fights. And yes, I know that there is a lot of blackmailing going on, but argh!

Anyway, back at the random FUG ship, Viole is trying to keep the peace between the members of FUG and Khun's abducted teammates. He tries to gain their trust and convince Ran that he is sure Khun is alive. I hate that he had to keep his mouth shut and see all this horrid stuff happen over and over. However, Ran sends to see something writing Viole and promises a truce for the time being.

We then jump to Khun waking up in Viole's team's lair. I thought it had been pretty clear who Viole really was, but I guess after years of believing your friend is dead, it is hard to believe you are looking at them in the flesh. However of course, there is no trust in Khun, but he decides to go along peacefully after nearly stabbing Wangnan. Turns out they were the ones who rescued Khun from the disaster. They even go with him to his own lair and encounter the deathly scene.

Thankfully, Dan was breathing still, and they immediately ran to help while Khun was frozen. I am not going to lie, I was glad there were answers for Khun within the same episode thanks to Ryun and she confesses she set it all up for FUG. However, Rick Sanchez would hate this turn as she has been betrayed by part of FUG, who are rebelling and needs Khun's help.

We move into "Archimedes" with Khun and Dan speaking – with Dan asking Khun to promise him they will team up for the workshop battle and make them pay. This aligns with Khun's plans— to help Ryun, Khun needs to team up with Viole's teammates and win the workshop battle. I can imagine this will be fun to execute since they relied on Viole so much that none of them might be ready. So much so that they overwork themselves with their anxiety. However, they still receive the invitation to participate in the battle. I do love how the team gets with Khun and how patient he has been with them, even if we see how annoyed he truly is.

This episode felt like the calm before the storm. We also get to see that Kang is alive, yay! Although Cassano is along with him to join him in the Workshop Battle, I wonder how that will play out. And then we have the creo that is serving Viole, I can imagine that will turn out to be some revelation. It had the signs blasting already. Now, all of our players have converged for the workshop battle, and I cannot wait to see everyone reunited and if any of the old team will recognize Bam's new persona. I also wonder what is going to happen with Rachel because… man, I hate her.

