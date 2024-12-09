Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God S02E22 "Their Workshop" Review: Friendship & Betrayal

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 continues to be a swirling pool of betrayal and friendship with Episode 22: "Their Workshop."

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 22: "Their Workshop" was a fantastic follow-up to the previous episode. It continues to be a pool of betrayal and friendship. The team tournament semifinals have started, and it is time to get Bam back. Everyone now knows he is in danger, and they are all ready to fight and make sure he does. I love seeing that even after everything, he still manages to bring people together. Bam is the perfect example of using actions as a love language. Meanwhile, Bam is still trapped with whatever that blue energy thing was reacting oddly to Bam. Yihwa and Rak take over the first enemies that show, and I loved this team-up. I especially love how they confuse Beta, who swallowed a contestant that looks like a tapeworm, so now he has joined the game.

Wangnan and Quaetro manage to get away. Wangnan seems to have the same effect on people that Bam does, making people care and team up even when it seems they can never get along with anyone else. However, Quaetro decides to stay behind to help Wangnan. Who would have thought? Beta, on his end, is helping the bee person from Shibisu's team, and when things are about to go bad, Rak and Yihwa come to the rescue, once again confusing Beta.

Back at the lair, Reflejo comes across the Red mask FUG person who Bam had saved, and it turns out it was Hwaryun. Once again, things are turning, and she spits some truth to Reflejo, who was not expecting this, and sends a couple of their lackeys after them. It turns out they pulled a UNO reverse, and Bam is about to get more powerful. She tells Reflejo that the moment Bam was trapped there it was decided. Things are definitely about to get ugly. However, Novick and Kang come for Jue Viole Grace, and Hwaryun guides them. However, it is JVG who saves them. I am so happy that Bam is now about to get closer to his friends and willing to take their help finally… or so it seems. I can never get too comfortable as there are so many pieces to this puzzle that keep turning and turning. As Quaetro said, it is impossible to believe in friendship in this tower. Yet it happens.

Beta is then informed that JVG has escaped and is losing his mind and decides to leave the battle. We see then that JVG manages to get away from the FUG hounds sent after him. This time he does make it clear he is going back to his friends no matter what. I love how much he has grown and wish someone would give him a hug. He manages to communicate with Wangnan who is so happy to see JVG that he cries and comments on how much his expression has softened. I mean, we can see his eyes now. However, as they are talking, we see a hand piercing through Wangnan's chest and JVG screaming before the episode ends. I am not going to lie; I screamed along with him, and I was heartbroken. I am not sure what is about to happen, but Wangnan just cannot die. This season of Crunchyroll's Tower of God cannot just end like this. Insert fan tears.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 22: "Their Workshop" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10

