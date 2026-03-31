Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: powerpuff girls

The Powerpuff Girls: Strong, Daily, Cavadini & Kane Reunite at LCTC

OG The Powerpuff Girls stars Tara Strong, E.G. Daily, Cathy Cavadini, and Tom Kane reunited during the 2026 Lexington Comic & Toy Convention.

It's been over 20 years since we last heard the original cast of The Powerpuff Girls in action, since the Cartoon Network animated series ended in 2004. At the 2026 Lexington Comic & Toy Convention, the original voice cast of Tara Strong (Bubbles), E.G. Daily, (Buttercup), Cathy Cavadini (Blossom), and Professor Utonium (Tom Kane) reunited for a photo op that sees the foursome back together again the actresses holding their respective character plushies and Kane, seated with his custom series lab coat.

Powerpuff Girls Stars Tara Strong, E.G. Daily, Cathy Cavadini, and Tom Kane Reunite for a Photo

"Reunited with our beautiful professor 🤍🩷💚🩵 a true angel on earth. We all cried. Thank you [lex_con], for putting this together," Strong wrote. "An amazing reunion with the OG #powerpuffgirls and the professor!" Daily added tagging her co-stars and the convention. Created by Craig McCracken, the original Powerpuff Girls ran from 1998-2004, featuring a trio of superhero girls created in a laboratory by their scientist father, consisting of sugar, spice, everything nice, and the mysterious chemical X. Defending the citizens of Townsville, the trio run into a rogue's gallery of themed villains, including Mojo Jojo (Roger Jackson), a simian super genius; Him (Kane), a demonic devil; Princess Morbucks (Jennifer Hale), a spoiled princess; Fuzzy Lumpkins (Jim Cummings), a hillbilly, and more.

On top of The Powerpuff Girls' six seasons, the series also spawned three specials from 2003 to 2014, a 2002 film, a 2006 anime adaptation, Powerpuff Girls Z, and a 2016 reboot from Nick Jennings and Bob Boyle with Kane reprising his role as Utonium, and Tom Kenny and Jackson reprising their roles as Mayor and narrator, and Mojo Jojo, respectively. The reboot recast Amanda Leighton, Kristen Li, and Natalie Palamides as the new Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. There was a 2020 proposed live-action series called Powerpuff, written by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody with EPs Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden that would saw Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault as older incarnations of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup with Scrubs star Donald Faison in the role of Professor "Drake" Utonium, before it was ultimately scrapped in 2023.

Reunited with our beautiful professor 🤍🩷💚🩵 a true angel on earth. We all cried. Thank you @lex_con for putting this together pic.twitter.com/C2SovHU4qu — tara strong (@tarastrong) March 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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