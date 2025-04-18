Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Check Out This Trio of Season 2 E17: "Memories" Sneak Peeks

With a new episode this Sunday, here are three sneak peeks at CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker Season 2 Ep. 17: "Memories."

While we're still planning on having our overall updated preview for you this Sunday, we thought you might like a trio of sneak peeks at the next episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker. In S02E17: "Memories," Colter (Hartley) helps Randy (Chris Lee) and Randy's ex find a missing friend who went MIA after a night in Reno. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and three sneak peeks at what's to come.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 17: "Memories" Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 17: "Memories" – Randy (Chris Lee) enlists Colter's (Justin Hartley) services for his ex after her best friend goes missing following a night on the town in Reno. Written by Alex Katnelson & Amanda Morlock and directed by Yangzom Brauen.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

