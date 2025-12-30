Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker
Tracker Holds 19 Spots on The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts of 2025
CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker scored big in 2025, locking down 19 spots on the list of Top 100 most-watched primetime telecasts.
It's been safe to say for a while now that CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker is a pretty huge hit for the network. But sometimes, you need end-of-the-year lists to really drive home the point. For example, Variety released its look at the Top 100 most-watched telecasts in primetime for 2025. Right off the bat, to no one's surprise, NFL football and programming related to it dominated the field once again. But when it comes to drama, Tracker was the other headline-grabber. Last year's ratings rundown saw the series secure 15 spots on the Top 100 list of total viewers; this year, it increased its hold by four episodes (for a total of 19 spots). The ratings rundown looks at the Live+7 ratings for telecasts released during primetime this year, and is based on broadcast and cable measurements (measuring both total viewers and Adults 18-49). As for those episodes…
Here's a look at the episodes that made the Top 1oo of the most-watched primetime telecasts for 2025 in terms of total viewers*:
- 60. S3E3 "First Fire" (CBS) 11,822,000 11/2/2025
- 66. S2E13 "Neptune" (CBS) 11,275,000 3/16/2025
- 67. S3E7 "Eat the Rich" (CBS) 11,247,000 11/30/2025
- 71. S2E20 "Echo Ridge" (CBS) 11,123,000 5/11/2025
- 72. S2E10 "Nightingale" (CBS) 11,106,000 2/23/2025
- 73. S2E15 "The Grey Goose" (CBS) 11,001,000 3/30/2025
- 74. S2E16 "The Mercy Shot" (CBS) 10,887,000 4/13/2025
- 75. S3E1 "The Process" (CBS) 10,884,000 10/19/2025
- 77. S2E19 "Rules of the Game" (CBS) 10,877,000 5/4/2025
- 79. S2E12 "Monster" (CBS) 10,679,000 3/9/2025
- 80. S3E2 "Leverage" (CBS) 10,653,000 10/26/2025
- 81. S3E4 "No Man's Land" (CBS) 10,630,000 11/9/2025
- 82. S3E6 "Angel" (CBS) 10,576,000 11/23/2025
- 83. S2E17 "Memories" (CBS) 10,519,000 4/20/2025
- 86. S3E5 "The Old Ways" (CBS) 10,453,000 11/16/2025
- 88. S2E14 "Exodus" (CBS) 10,426,000 3/23/2025
- 90. S2E18 "Collision" (CBS) 10,316,000 4/27/2025
- 96. S2E11 "Shades of Gray" (CBS) 10,089,000 3/2/2025
- 97. S2E9 "The Disciple" (CBS) 10,010,000 2/16/2025
*Source: Nielsen, 1/1/25 – 12/1/25. L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB, AFC champ, and NFC playoff). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 7P-11P).