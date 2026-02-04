Posted in: TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Justin Hartley Shares Teaser for Hit Series' Midseason Return

With S03E10: "The Fallout" set for March 1st, Justin Hartley posted a look at the midseason return of CBS & Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker.

Colter finds himself injured, framed, and seeking help from Billie as the stakes rise in new episodes.

Smallville's Erica Durance and Arrowverse’s David Ramsey guest star in the March 22 episode of Tracker.

Tracker Season 3 introduces new threats, blurred lines between justice and vengeance, and surprise alliances.

When CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker returns on March 1st, S03E10: "The Fallout" finds Colter (Hartley) injured, framed, and on the run from the law. We know that Colter will be reuniting with Billie (Sofia Pernas) in the return episode, but what about after that? Thankfully, Hartley was kind enough to post the teaser for the show's midseason return – and we have that waiting for you below.

Here's a look at Hartley's post from earlier today, which included the teaser for the hit series' midseason return:

Tracker Season 3: S03E10 "The Fallout" Preview

Tracker Season 3 Episode 10: "The Fallout" – Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie and Randy, must rely on unexpected ally Billie to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur. Sofia Pernas returns as Billie. Written by Travis Donnelly & Annakate Chappell and directed by Ken Olin.

Fans of Smallville and the "Arrowverse" are going to like what Tracker has in store for an upcoming episode. Matt Webb Mitovich's "Matt's Inside Line" (which has some great updates and an email update you can subscribe to) is reporting exclusively that Erica Durance (Lois Lane on Smallville) and David Ramsey (John Diggle, "Arrowverse") will join Hartley for the March 22nd episode. Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) "after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues. Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

