Tracker S02E14: "Exodus" Preview; S02E15, Season 2 Finale Early Looks

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Tracker, we have looks at S02E15: "The Grey Goose" and season finale S02E20: "Echo Ridge."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the second season of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker. First up, we have the official overview and image gallery for S02E14: "Exodus," along with the episode trailer and a series of sneak peeks. In one, we're introduced to Pej Vahdat's (The Old Man) Leonard Sharf, a demanding client of Reenie's (Fiona Rene), who is out for leverage against one of the founding partners of his company. Willing to throw any amount of money at the problem, he enlists Reenie to do his dirty work and insists on making sure there's no paper trail to connect the two of them. In addition, we have the official overview and image gallery for March 30th's S02E15: "The Grey Goose" and a look ahead to May 11th with the official overview for the season finale S02E20: "Echo Ridge."

Tracker Season 2 Eps. 14 & 15; Season Finale Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14: "Exodus" – When a teenage musician vanishes in New Orleans, Colter (Justin Hartley) teams up with a local detective (Marci House) and uncovers a chilling mystery involving dark magic. Written by Travis Donelly & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Lionel Coleman:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 15: "The Grey Goose" – Colter (Justin Hartley) recruits fellow rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) to infiltrate a women's prison in order to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage. Written by Annakate Chappell & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Ken Olin:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

