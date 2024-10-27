Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview; S02E04: "Noble Rot" Images, Overview

Along with a preview for tonight's episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, we have an early look at S02E04: "Noble Rot."

If it's Sunday, then it must be time for a new episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker. With Colter finding himself forced to team with rival Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas), you can only imagine what can happen next – and thankfully, we have a set of sneak previews, an overview, and the official image gallery for S02E03: "Bloodlines" to pass along to help you gather clues. But that's not all, because we also have a look ahead to S02E04: "Noble Rot" (overview and image gallery) as Colter (Hartley) gets enlisted by Reenie (Fiona Rene) to find a woman who went missing in the middle of a high-end weekend retreat for some pretty powerful people.

Tracker Season 2 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 3: "Bloodlines" – Colter (Justin Hartley) and rival rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) team up to find a missing high school baseball star. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the episode trailer, three sneak peeks, and the image gallery released:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 4: "Noble Rot" – Reenie (Fiona Rene) gets Colter (Justin Hartley) to take a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat in Napa designed for CEOs. Written by Alex Katsnelson and Amanda Mortlock and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

