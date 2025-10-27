Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker Showrunner on Cut Hartley/Ackles Scene, Russell Shaw Spinoff

Tracker Showrunner Elwood Reid teases a "funny" Justin Hartley/Jensen Ackles scene from S03E02: "Leverage" that was cut and discusses the idea of a Russell Shaw spinoff.

Article Summary Tracker showrunner reveals a funny Hartley/Ackles scene cut from Season 3, Episode 2 for time

Colter and Russell's fake death debate offered laughs but was trimmed

Spinoff featuring Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw and his military past is a real possibility but not something in active development

CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker returns this Sunday

CBS, Showrunner Elwood Reid, and series star/executive producer Justin Hartley's Tracker kicked off its third season with a two-episode opener that reunited Colter (Hartley) and his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), as they looked to shed more light on their family's dark past. During a post-episode interview with TV Line, Reid dropped some interesting insights into S03E02: "Leverage," as well as the possibility of a spinoff series spotlighting Ackles' Russell and his military background.

First up, Reid rolled out a reveal about the scene where Colter and Russell fake Russell's death that we're pretty sure will gets fans' attention. "We shot a whole bit where they argued about how to fake the death," Reid revealed. "Russell's the 'I've done this before' guy, while Colter's trying to do everything by the book. It was funny, but we had to cut it for time. The ketchup shot said it all — and it's perfectly on-brand for Russell." Looks like it's time to get that social media campaign going to get that footage released.

As for what the future might hold for Russell Shaw, Reid and Hartley have both made it clear that they would love to have Ackles back as often as possible. But what about a spinoff? "We're cautious. 'Tracker' is Justin [Hartley]'s show, and we never want to do anything that cheapens it. That said, Russell's military background opens the door to a very different kind of series — one that plays to Jensen's strengths," Reid explained. As for what Russell had to share near the end of the episode, Reid concedes that they were trying to nudge the hand of fate a bit. "We didn't even ask for permission," Reid said. "We just put it in there. As the kids say, I'm manifesting it. It could be a lot of fun if the timing ever lines up."

Tracker Season 3: S03E03 – S03E05 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 3: "First Fire" – On Halloween night, when a nurse is murdered and arsonist Heston Koontz disappears from a psychiatric facility, Colter follows a trail of unsettling clues to uncover the truth with assistance from local officer Dundee (Derek Richardson). Written by Ryan O'Nan and Annakate Chappell and directed by Aprill Winney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 4: "No Man's Land" – When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter's (Justin Hartley) investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Travis Donnelly and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), the series is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!