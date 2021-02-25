A busy morning for Transformers fans. After we already heard about a new comedy animated series coming to Nickelodeon, now we get word that a Transformers: BotBots series will move forward at Netflix. The announcement came today, and not too far after the Nickelodeon series was announced. BotBots are little Transformers made out of household products and knick-knacks, and the toys have been a big success for Hasbro. Kevin Burke and Chris "Doc" Wyatt (Spider-Man, Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy, Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters) will serve as executive producers and showrunners for the series. That is great news, as I loved Stretch Armstrong and will never forgive you people for not watching it.

So Many Transformers Animated Projects

Here is the logline for the show: "BotBots are Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called 'The Lost Bots' run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?"

This has all the makings of an adorable show. looks like there will be 20 episodes debuting on Netflix, and now we have two Transformers series on the streamer, as the ongoing War For Cybertron saga will also continue. Unlike that show, this will be aimed at all ages, and hopefully, this means that more of the toys will also be invading shelves. It has been a while since there was a new wave of these. Do you know what I want to see? The regular Autobots and Decepticons playing with the BotBots. That would be an incredible moment. Look for more on this show soon.