Travis Kelce on Jason Kelce Smashing Fan Phone, Supports Brother

During his New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce addressed his smashing a fan's phone over a gay slur and Travis Kelce responded to the incident.

Two days after he addressed a social media post showing him smashing a fan's phone after a homophobic slur was said to him that was directed at his brother, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, during ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, ex-NFL star and analyst Jason Kelce has revisited the topic on the latest edition of his and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast (which you can check out above). Referring to it as "a really stupid situation," Jason regretted that his reaction gave the heckler the attention they wanted while not being a good look for anyone involved – though it should be noted that many on social media embraced Jason for his reaction. "Me reacting gave him the time of day, and it also gave the situation notoriety. I know now that I shouldn't have done it because now there's a video out there with me saying that word, him saying that word, and it's not good for anybody," he shared.

In particular, Jason noted that he also regretted using the slur back at the heckler, adding that "it just perpetuates more hate." After his brother spoke, Travis shared his thoughts on the matter and let Jason know that he had his back. "You reacted in a way that was defending your family, and you might've used some words that you regret using. And that's a situation you've just got to learn from and own. I think you owning it and you speaking about it shows how sincere you are to a lot of people in this world. … You don't choose hate; that's just not who you are. I love you, brother; I think you said that perfectly," Travis said.

This past Saturday started off well enough for Jason Kelce, who was rightfully "humiliated" (all in good fun) after attempting to kick field goals during Pat McAfee's segment on ESPN's College Game Day (which was broadcast from Penn State). The two missed attempts came after Jason Kelce had previously called out kickers in the NFL and their importance to the team. But it was after the show, as Jason Kelce was making his way to Penn State's stadium for its game against Ohio State, that the real-life drama went down.

According to video footage and social media posts, Jason Kelce was seen interacting with fans and posing for pictures as he made his way to the stadium. At one point, a male voice can be heard shouting to Jason Kelce, "Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift?" with the individual using a hateful homophobic slur. Though initially continuing to walk, the video shows Jason Kelce turning around and grabbing a fan's phone, slamming it to the ground before picking it back up and walking away. Here's a look at a video of the incident, shared on social media by Pop Crave:

