Trigun Stargaze Returns in January 2026; Check Out the New Trailer

Along with releasing a new trailer, Crunchyroll announced that Trigun Stargaze will return for its final season in January 2026.

Article Summary Trigun Stargaze final season premieres January 2026, continuing Vash and Meryl's journey after Lost JuLai.

New trailer and key visuals revealed at NYCC, building excitement for the sci-fi anime's explosive conclusion.

Studio Orange returns for animation, with director Masako Sato and original manga creator Yasuhiro Nightow involved.

TRIGUN will be returning with its final season, titled TRIGUN STARGAZE. At NYCC this past weekend, a brand-new trailer was revealed, alongside new artwork and character illustrations, for the highly anticipated anime, set to premiere on Crunchyroll in January 2026! TRIGUN STARGAZE continues two and a half years after the Lost JuLai tragedy, which laid waste to an entire city and engulfed the whole planet in chaos. Meryl, now a senior journalist, continues her search for Vash with her new younger sidekick, Milly, and runs into Wolfwood along the way. As plant robberies begin taking place once again, they sense Millions Knives's organization conspiring behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Vash has taken the new name Eriks and is living in hiding in a backwater town when he gets a surprise visit from Jessica, a young girl with an SOS from the third ship they call home. He thus decides to put an end to a long-standing feud in order to protect those dear to him.

Just as the pieces of the story begin falling back together again, the planet receives a message from the far reaches of outer space: "We are a fleet of colony ships from Earth… Those who wish may accompany us to a new frontier." The entire population rejoices at this news. However, as if to mock their celebration, the one-winged angel returns to wreak havoc and despair. Fates collide to forge a final conclusion for the panicked planet. Based on the original manga created by Yasuhiro Nightow, TRIGUN STARGAZE is directed by Masako Sato (HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP), with series composition by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime), scripts based on Takehiko Oki's concepts, and concept art and character designs by Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0 character artist). Studio Orange will continue to oversee the animation production. TRIGUN STARGAZE in January 2026, catch up on all episodes of TRIGUN STAMPEDE, available to stream on Crunchyroll here. Before the premiere ofin January 2026, catch up on all episodes of, available to stream on Crunchyroll

