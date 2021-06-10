Triple H Haitchsplains Equality on NXT Takeover Conference Call

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, taking a break from putting itching powder in all of Joe Manchin's undershorts to bring you the latest titillating wrestling news. This latest story comes from the NXT Takeover In Your House conference call hosted by WWE executive Triple H. During the call, Triple H was asked whether WWE would do an all-women wrestling show and whether NXT talent would be allowed to participate in the all-women's wrestling show being put together by Mickie James and the NWA. But The Game brushed of the question, explained what equality should mean to female talent, and pointed out that he would get canceled if he tried to make an all men's wrestling show.

From a transcription by Fightful:

Haven't we already done them? It's a funny thing to me. Equality is equality. Equality is not 'I want my own show.' Equality is not 'we have to have our own program.' If I told you that I was making an all men's program and didn't want women on it, it would be criticized. I'm not saying that's right or wrong. I think it's funny when people go, 'I want the best in the world regardless of contractual status.' From a business standpoint, why do we have contractual status? It doesn't make any sense. If you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to WWE. That's where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that's an opinion, and you can. I'm all for it and one of the biggest drivers of it. Will we do another all-women's event down the line? Possibly, but it's not a must-have at the moment. I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes. Is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes, but we do a pretty good job. In my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be.

What do you think of The Cerebral Assassin's take on equality, female comrades? Let me know in the comments. Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!