Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Baby Metal, wrestling, WWE Bash in Berlin

Triple H Reveals International Theme Song for WWE Bash in Berlin PLE

WWE Bash and Berlin will feature RATATATA by Baby Metal and Electric Cowboy as one of its official theme songs, Triple H revealed on Twitter.

Greetings, my dearest comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious underground bunker beneath the Andes Mountains, where I am currently hiding from the CIA's latest attempt to overthrow my glorious regime using nothing but a rubber chicken and a case of expired yogurt. But fear not, for even in these trying times, I bring you the hottest news from the world of professional wrestling!

Today, we discuss a truly momentous occasion in the annals of sports entertainment history. Triple H, the cerebral assassin himself, has made an earth-shattering announcement that will shake the very foundations of both the wrestling world and international relations. Behold, comrades:

Yes, comrades, you read that correctly! The upcoming WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event will feature "RATATATA" by the Japanese metal sensation Baby Metal and Germany's Electric Callboy as its official theme song. This collaboration marks what is undoubtedly the biggest crossover between Germany and Japan since… well, you know. Of course, as your humble El Presidente, I must point out that such alliances pale in comparison to the unbreakable bond between socialist nations. Nevertheless, it is an impressive feat in the capitalist world of sports entertainment.

Now, I know what you're thinking, comrades. You're wondering, "But El Presidente, how do you know so much about Baby Metal?" Well, let me tell you a little secret. During their 2015 World Tour, I had the distinct pleasure of filling in on guitar for a couple of shows in Latin America. You see, their regular guitarist had a unfortunate run-in with one of my pet jaguars (an honest mistake, I assure you), and I graciously offered my services. My rendition of "Gimme Chocolate!!" brought tears to the eyes of even the most hardened revolutionaries in the audience.

But enough about my brief but glorious foray into the world of kawaii metal. Let us discuss the historic nature of this event. The WWE Bash in Berlin will be the first-ever WWE premium live event to take place in Germany. This momentous occasion is set for Saturday, August 31, at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT, and will be available for viewing on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. As your benevolent leader, I strongly encourage all of you to tune in and support this display of international cooperation. After all, if Germany and Japan can come together for the sake of professional wrestling, perhaps there is hope for world peace after all!

The card for this groundbreaking event is shaping up to be nothing short of spectacular. Three matches have been announced so far, each promising to deliver more action than my last confrontation with the CIA (which, I might add, involved a high-speed chase through the streets of Havana in nothing but my favorite pair of leopard-print speedos).

First up, we have the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against Kevin Owens. The American Nightmare versus the Prize Fighter – a clash that will surely rival the epic battles between capitalism and socialism! Speaking of which, have I ever told you about the time Fidel Castro and I had a heated debate over the merits of various wrestling holds? But I digress.

Next, we have the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther facing off against the legendary Randy Orton. The Ring General versus The Viper – a match that promises more devastating chops than my last attempt at deforestation! I can only hope that Gunther's chest-slapping technique is as impressive as my own, which I perfected during my brief stint as a matador in the underground bullfighting circuits of Madrid.

Last but certainly not least, we have a mixed tag team match that would make even the most seasoned telenovela writer blush with envy. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will seek vengeance against the traitorous "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan for their betrayal and takeover of Judgment Day. The drama! The intrigue! The potential for chair shots! It reminds me of the time I had to navigate a particularly tense diplomatic situation between myself and the leaders of three neighboring countries, all of whom I may or may not have been dating simultaneously.

In conclusion, my dear comrades, the WWE Bash in Berlin promises to be an event for the ages. With Baby Metal's "RATATATA" blasting through the speakers and some of the biggest names in professional wrestling colliding in the ring, it's sure to be a night that will go down in history. And who knows? Perhaps this event will inspire a new era of international cooperation. After all, if a Japanese kawaii metal band can join forces with a German electronic group to create the theme song for an American wrestling event in Berlin, then surely anything is possible.

Until next time, this is your El Presidente, signing off from my secret mountain lair. Remember, comrades: in wrestling, as in life, always be ready to hit your opponent with a steel chair when they least expect it. Viva la revolución… and viva la lucha libre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!