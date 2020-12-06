Triple H Talks About Tonight's NXT Takeover WarGames PPV

Ahead of Sunday's NXT Takeover WarGames PPV, Triple H was interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell on WWE's YouTube channel.

Triple H, who sounded like he might have a little cold (uh oh), remembered Pat Patterson and talked about Patterson's effect on the wrestling business surpassing even that of a legend or an icon. He also talked about Patterson spending time at the WWE Performance Center, guiding young talent and how it Patterson would light up working with the younger talent and how he loved NXT.

Asked about licensing War Pigs by Black Sabbath as the show's official song, Triple H talked about Ozzy Osbourne's connections with WWE over the years. He says Ozzy helped WWE get the rights to use it and that it's the perfect song for the match (is it, though? it's a hippie anti-war song).

Asked who has the upper hand in the women's WarGames match, Triple H says it's eight of the best female athletes in the business — and he might "just take off the female" (how chivalrous, Triple H!) — it's gonna be a great match. He avoids picking a side, saying he's split 50/50.

Asked about Leon Ruff's chances in the triple threat match tonight, Triple H says even if Ruff's North American Championship reign ends tonight, he's still accomplished a lot in his short time in WWE so far, and no one can take that away. He also calls Ruff's fiance, WWE referee Aja Smith, "hot," which some might say qualifies as sexual harassment in the workplace. Triple H doesn't seem to think Ruff has a great shot of working out with the title tonight.

Asked about the strap match between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes, Triple H talks about the difference in the personalities of the competitors. Triple H predicts that Grimes will prove tonight that his cowardice is actually a strategy and he's capable of standing and fighting.

On the match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, Triple H talks about how similar both guys are in terms of attitude and skills. Triple H thinks the match might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is Triple H's.

Finally, on the men's WarGames match, Triple H talks about PatMcAfee, saying being a WWE Superstar was always McAfee's dream and praised McAfee's performance in his first match. Now the boldness in his second match being WarGames. He believes McAfee will have a plan for tonight. He also talks about how this is the first time Undisputed Era are going into a match as underdogs, but he says they may be more fired up. Either way, the fans will be the winners because of the spectacle.

That was it. I hope Triple H doesn't have the 'rona. NXT Takeover WarGames airs on the WWE Network tonight at 7 PM Eastern, with a pre-show at 6:30. Bleeding Cool will have live coverage of the event on our website.