True Detective: Nic Pizzolatto Lights Fire, Now Wants to Be A Victim

True Detective series creator Nic Pizzolatto is taking an interesting approach with the "Night Country" controversy - playing the victim.

As much as Showrunner Issa López, Jodie Foster & Kali Reis have more than earned the right to celebrate the critical and ratings success of True Detective: Night Country, they've also found themselves having to push back on Season 1 worshippers. Not helping matters has been series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who made his own less-than-flattering comments about the fourth season while also sharing some of the hate that others posted. Before we go any further, just to be clear about something? Pizzolatto is an executive producer on the season that he's taking shots at it. After being called out by "Night Country" fans, television critics, and series star Reis, Pizzolatto returned to Instagram just in time to – yup, play the victim.

In an Instagram post that the writer of True Detective Season 2 claims he created as "the place for all your trolling/support/infighting around 'True Detective' and the absolute moral degeneracy and misogyny of anyone who did not think it was good." Just so we're clear? Pizzolatto is talking about a large number of "Night Country" fans who were more than happy not to have Pizzolatto in their lives – until he began the passive-aggressive commenting and reposting – and then deleting. It doesn't appear that he's talking to the Season 1 worshippers who've been dishing out their steaming piles of misogynistic bullshit well before the season even premiered.

So when Pizzolatto mocks "Night Country" fans for not being able to "stay civil," maybe he should take a second to see what the Season 1 worshippers have been posting. And maybe take a look in the mirror to see the role he's played in fanning all of the hate. In the end, if Pizzolatto is still so "outraged" over the fourth season, I'm sure there is some legal way he can request to have his name removed as an executive producer and donate any monies he's received or will receive from the season to a worthy charity.

"TRUE DETECTIVE AGGREGATE POST – this here is the place for all your trolling/support/infighting around 'True Detective' and the absolute moral degeneracy and misogyny of anyone who did not think it was good. Let's move these screeds off my posts about my wife, true love, and my father's death, kay?" Pizzolatto wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that included an image of himself. "I'd say 'stay civil,' but of course, civility has no place when criticism of a television show indicates some form of Hitlerian evil that must be stamped out. So roll on, tide. Satire is welcome, and do try to have a nice day "

Reis took to social media on Tuesday to push back on the negativity and call out Pizzolatto to "straight up n say what YOU really mean" and not rely on "lil cheerleaders" (possibly a reference to the fans whose "Night Country" hate Pizzolatto has been reposting – and then deleting).

"🙄😐 That's a damn shame…but hey, I guess "if you don't have anything good to share, shit on others" is the new wave 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol," was Reis's tweet/x response to a repost of a tweet/x referencing what Pizzolatto had been up to. "Hey man, everyone is entitled to have an opinion 🤷🏽‍♀️ TD was created as an ANTHOLOGY so we could see different interpretations of the works of TD that was beautifully created by em. Not the direction he would go? Cool, sun still sets 😎😁😆," Reis continued in the thread after noting that the attacks were coming from someone who is an executive producer on the show.

When someone tries to make the point that Pizzolatto "has the right" to voice his opinion, Reis doesn't disagree – in fact, Reis takes it one step further, adding, "Not taking that away from him at all, bro, 'RIGHT' away, my guy. Just be straight up n say what YOU really mean. I'm genuinely interested to hear HIS thoughts on it, not filtered through the lil cheerleaders." Here's a look at Reis's first tweet addressing the matter – with additional comments located within the thread:

🙄😐 That's a damn shame…but hey I guess "if you don't have anything good to share, shit on others" is the new wave 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol https://t.co/4EOvu0oPSu — Kali Reis (@KO_Reis86) February 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Well, I already talked about my reaction to Nic's comments, which is my stance again: The way that we relate to the stories we tell is profound, and it's personal, and I cannot make a judgment on his experience. His experience is not my experience. I've never started a franchise, so I cannot talk for him. I can talk for me," López shared with The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that went live earlier today. "And all I can say is I love 'True Detective,' and I love 'Night Country,' and they're in that same universe, and if you jumped on the boat with me and came for the ride, you're going to enjoy the fact that the language is the same language and the mythology is the same mythology, and the elements are shared. But if you didn't jump on the boat with me, you're not going to like it. So I hope you jumped on the boat with me and gave this a chance."

