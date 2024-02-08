Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, night country, season 4, true detective, true detective: night country

True Detective: Night Country E05 Images; Super Bowl Weekend Reminder

Along with images, here's a reminder that HBO's True Detective: Night Country Ep. 5 will stream early on Max because of Super Bowl weekend.

Article Summary True Detective: Night Country E05 drops early on Max due to Super Bowl LVIII.

Penultimate episode explores deeper ties between research station and mining.

New preview images released, featuring Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers.

Podcast episodes offer behind-the-scenes insights with the show's creators.

It's four down and two to go for Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country – which means that this weekend brings the season's penultimate episode. In "Chapter 5," Prior (John Hawkes) looks into the deeper connections between the research station and the Silver Sky mining company while Navarro (Reis) rescues Leah (Isabella Star LaBlanc) from a protest that turns ugly. But before we share the preview images that were released, a quick reminder about this weekend. To avoid any conflicts with Super Bowl LVIII, "Part 5" will begin streaming on Max tomorrow (Friday), February 9th, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT (with the linear premiere still set for Sunday, February 11, at 9 pm ET/PT). The season finale will still hit on Sunday, February 18th, at its normal linear and streaming times.

And here's a look at the first four episodes of the official podcast, as López, Foster, Reis, EP Mari-Jo Winkler, and more take viewers behind the scenes of the season – how it was filmed, the themes being presented, and so much more:

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come with a look at the official trailer and the "This Season" trailer that was released after the premiere episode:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

