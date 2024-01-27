Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: episode 3, HBO, max, season 4, true detective, true detective: night country

True Detective: Night Country S04E03 Images: Danvers & Navarro's Past

Check out the images for this weekend's chapter of showrunner Issa López's Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country.

Article Summary Issa López helms a gripping True Detective: Night Country with stars Jodie Foster & Kali Reis.

Season 4 links to the iconic first season with references to older characters and conspiracies.

Episode 3 delves into Danvers and Navarro's history and a possible lead in their chilling case.

Cast includes Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston, with an insightful official podcast series.

Anyone still questioning if there are connections between Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country and Nic Pizzolatto's Woody Harrelson & Matthew McConaughey-starring first season? From Rust Cohle's (McConaughey) dad and the return of those ominous spirals to a direct reference to Tuttle United, the season didn't take long to show us that it's functioning on two very deadly levels – the case at hand, and how it connects to what appears to be a much larger & deeper conspiracy. That leads us to this week's episode, with Prior (Finn Bennett) looking to get out as much as he can from Danvers (Foster) regarding the case that broke up her and Navarro (Reis). Meanwhile, Danvers & Navarro try to find out more about Annie (Nivi Pedersen) to see if that can offer them a break in their case. Earlier this week, we had a chance to check out the trailer for this weekend – now, we have a look at the preview images for the third chapter.

And here's a look at the first two episodes of the official podcast, with López & EP Mari-Jo Winkler offering their thoughts on the season in the premiere edition. Following that, the second episode sees Foster & Reis offering additional insights into our investigators:

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come with a look at the official trailer and the "This Season" trailer that was released after the premiere episode:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

