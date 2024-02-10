Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, night country, preview, true detective

True Detective: Night Country Season Finale Preview Posts (SPOILERS)

Chck out a preview for the season finale of HBO & Showrunner Issa López's Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country.

Article Summary Preview the electrifying True Detective: Night Country season finale with Jodie Foster & Kali Reis.

Avoid spoilers but delve into the shocking penultimate episode and a potential game-changing ending.

Go behind the scenes with the official podcast series featuring insights from cast & crew.

Exciting guest stars join the cast, bringing depth to HBO's chilling crime anthology series.

Because the penultimate episode of Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country dropped early on Max due to this being Super Bowl LVIII weekend (though it's still having its linear premiere this Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT), we're going to avoid spoilers – even though we're passing along the trailer for the season finale (above) and the most recent episode of the show's podcast (below). What we will say is this… after an explosive ending to this weekend's episode, lines have been crossed as Danvers (Foster) & Navarro (Reis) head to the one place that could answer everything – and cost them more than that.

And here's a look at the first five episodes of the official podcast, as López, Foster, Reis, EP Mari-Jo Winkler, and many more take viewers behind the scenes of the season – how it was filmed, the themes being presented, and so much more:

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come with a look at the official trailer and the "This Season" trailer that was released after the premiere episode:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

