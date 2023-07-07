Posted in: Audio Dramas, Preview, TV | Tagged: daisy ridley, edward norton, True Spies

True Spies: JFK Season Sees Edward Norton Voicing Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton will lend his voice to the role of Lee Harvey Oswald for the JFK-themed fourth season of True Spies, narrated by Daisy Ridley.

Edward Norton will lend his voice to the role of Lee Harvey Oswald for the upcoming fourth season of the podcast True Spies, looking at the assassination of JFK. His script will consist of old interviews and journal entries. Joining him on the journey will be Daisy Ridley, serving as the narrator for the season, following previous narrators Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Sophia DiMartino. The podcast drops on July 18th, but subscribers to the service Spyscape+ can hear it starting on July 11th. Deadline dropped the news of the castings earlier.

Edward Norton Is A Great Pick For This

The Oswald Project tells the shocking story of the alleged assassin of President John F. Kennedy and Oswald's relationship with the CIA. It will probe generations-long questions, including whether Oswald was being trained by the CIA to become a KGB double agent, or so he could take the fall for JFK's murder, and whether he, as he claimed just before his own assassination, was "a patsy." Ridley said she has always been "fascinated by the mystery of JFK's assassination and the character of Lee Harvey Oswald," so is "thrilled to kick off my run as the host of True Spies with this story."

I love the pick of Edward Norton for this; he should crush that role. I must admit, as many podcasts as I listen to on a weekly basis, I usually do not go for this type, but with these two added to the mix, I just might have to give True Spies a shot. The show drops on July 18th.

