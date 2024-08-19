Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: ai, artificial intelligence, donald trump, kamala harris, opinion, taylor swift, tim walz

Trump Accepts Support From AI Taylor Swift; Swifties Not Amused

Over the weekend and with open arms, Donald Trump accepted the support and an endorsement from AI Taylor Swift. Yes, you read the correctly.

If we found ourselves in the position of having to advise ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and his VP boy, JD Vance, on their election game-planning, the first thing we would do is throw ourselves out of a moving car. We're thinking no less than 70-75 miles per hour. But let's say we found ourselves in a position where even throwing ourselves out of a moving car wouldn't be enough to get out of it. Faced with no other options, we would probably advise Trump to not try to pick a media battle with singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift and her "Swifties" – especially leading into the week when the DNC officially makes Vice-President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz the party's official nominees during the DNC Convention in Chicago. We already know that "Swifties for Kamala" is ready to roll on August 27th – but apparently, Trump decided he would do his part to make sure that Zoom call breaks the internet in half.

How did Trump go about finding a new way to piss off a whole lot of music-loving fans? By accepting the endorsement of "AI Taylor Swift" on his social media service and promoting a whole bunch of really bad and righteously creepy AI-generated images that look like they were pulled directly out of an acid-fueled nightmare. It would seem some less-than-fine folks are trying to use the terrorist plot against Swift's concert in Vienna to their oh-so-sad political advantage. But even though there was a "satire" label slapped on one of the main images, that wasn't enough to keep Trump from dropping an "I Accept" response. Needless to say, there were more than a few Taylor Swift fans on social media who were not pleased – and one has to wonder how thrilled Swift is with having her likeness – and viewpoints – manipulated.

Taking to the social media equivalent of tying a note to a rock and throwing it through a window back in February of this year, Trump tried to make the case that Swift should support him over President Biden (who was still intending on running at the time) because of all of the things Trump claimed he did during his term to help her out. The post came as concerns among the Trump folks continued to grow, fearing that Swift would formally endorse Biden – swaying a whole lot of Swifties his way coming voting time. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump allegedly wrote in his post, noting a 2018 law that he signed that updated copyright law for music streaming.

"Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump even tried to play nice by complimenting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce – though even Trump's wise enough to see that the feeling probably isn't mutual. "I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal and probably can't stand me," he added.

