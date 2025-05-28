Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: opinion, taco, trump

Trump Asked About Being "TACO" President: "That's a Nasty Question"

Earlier today, Donald Trump was asked about his trade deals being referred to as TACOs (Trump Always Chickens Out) - and he wasn't happy.

Okay, this is the first that we've heard of this, and we think it's pretty fantastic. You know how POtuS Donald Trump likes to throw out these big numbers when it comes to tariffs that he's going to hit other countries with – only for him to tuck his tail and moonwalk back all of the bluster with nothing to show for it? Apparently, those "deals" have a name for them. That's right, they're called "TACO trades," as in "Trump Always Chickens Out," which originated from a columnist for the Financial Times. In terms of Trump, it must be pretty confusing. On one hand, you know the man loves tacos. On the other hand, you know someone leaned over and whispered into his ear that, as delicious as tacos may be, this "TACO" wasn't a compliment.

Earlier today, a reporter who shouldn't have to buy a drink for the rest of the day in Washington, DC, asked Trump for a response to his trade "skills" being mocked. Thankfully, he took the constructive criticism in a way that left us feeling that he truly understood… LOLOLOLOLOL! We're just f***ing with 'ya! Of course, Trump's response was to drag us into his alt-reality – and take a cheap shot at the press in the process.

"I've never heard that," Trump began his response, confused over what he thought he had heard. From there, Trump offered what he calls "facts" to try to make it seem like the U.S. looking soft in front of Canada, China, and the European Union was some part of his master plan. After attempting to explain the unexplainable further, Trump went after the reporter for daring to do their job instead of being just another FOX "News" knock-off. "You ask a nasty question like that. It's called negotiation. You set a number… if I set a number at a ridiculous high, I go down a little bit, they want me to hold that number. 145% tariff." Trump shared at one point, adding, "But don't ever say what you said. That's a nasty question."

