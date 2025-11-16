Posted in: Current News, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, Seth Meyers, trump

Trump, FCC Chair Target Seth Meyers; Epstein Files Still Not Released

While the Epstein Files remain unreleased, Donald Trump and FCC Chair Brendan Carr are looking to distract by targeting Seth Meyers again.

Finding himself in the middle of a growing controversy involving his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and continuing to resist releasing the infamous Epstein Files, Donald Trump pulled a late-night distraction out of his magician's hat by taking aiming at NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers host, Seth Meyers. This isn't the first time Trump has gone after Meyers, but Trump's latest social media assault came shortly after Meyers called out Trump over what's been going down with the Epstein Files and the recently released emails with Trump's name all over them (you can check it out above).

"NBC's Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump wrote on his version of social media. While it might not read differently from Trump's previous rant, this one got the attention of Trump's lackey, FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who reposted Trump's tirade it what can easily be seen as a show of support.

Aside from the fact that we're seeing a blatant example of the government looking to pressure the media to eliminate any speech it doesn't like, Carr doesn't exactly have a great late-night track record. Sure, Stephen Colbert's leaving CBS, but he's doing it as a martyr who's going to get paid nicely to keep doing what he's doing somewhere else. Jimmy Kimmel returned to ABC with more pop culture clout than ever before, becoming one of the faces of the entertainment industry's pushback against Trump.

Meanwhile, the Epstein Files still haven't been released…

UPDATE: Well, this explains a lot…

Great to be with President Trump this weekend. President Trump's policies are unleashing a new wave of growth and innovation in communities across the country. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nVtd2gUgWq — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"In general, I try to live by the New Yorker's creed: When someone is ranting and raving about you, ignore them. Chances are, they're just going to move on and rave about something else. But there's one thing I simply have to address. You can say I'm untalented. You can say I'm deranged. But I'm not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers! Until you said something, I didn't even know aircraft carriers had catapults," Meyers offered as a response to Trump's previous social media rant. "What we should be talking about instead is the government shutdown you're not solving or the food assistance you refuse to fund. Working families are struggling while you renovate your bathroom and you build your ballroom, and that's why your approval ratings are in the toilet."

