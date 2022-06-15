Tulsa King: Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone Mob Drama Drops Teaser

Back in May during Upfronts, viewers learned that Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King would be hitting Paramount+ on Sunday, November 13. And the rollout is going to be big! Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of the series premiere as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly-anticipated Season 5 return of Yellowstone that same night (with the second episode airing behind Yellowstone on November 20). Now a little less than a month later, viewers are getting a look at the first teaser offering us some backstory on Stallone's displaced mob boss and the road he travels to get his "family" back.

It's weird in a good way to see Stallone leading a streaming series, and he's definitely giving off good vibes in the 30 seconds that we get. Here's a look at the official teaser for Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Terence Winter's Tulsa King:

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.