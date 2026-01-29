Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Lord Of The Flies

Lord of the Flies: BBC Adaptation Gets Official Trailer, Premiere Date

The BBC released the trailer for Jack Thorne's adaptation of Lord of the Flies, premiering on Feb. 8th and starring a cast of young unknowns.

Article Summary BBC releases the official trailer for Jack Thorne’s Lord of the Flies, premiering February 8th on iPlayer.

Adaptation features a cast of young unknown actors, staying true to Golding’s 1950s island setting.

Thorne’s series explores the classic novel’s core themes: human nature, innocence lost, and masculinity.

All episodes will be available at launch on BBC iPlayer, with weekly airings on BBC One; US release TBA.

The BBC has released the first trailer for the forthcoming adaptation of Lord of the Flies, alongside new artwork. All episodes of Lord of the Flies will be on BBC iPlayer from 6 am on Sunday 8 February, and BBC One will air the series weekly from 9 pm that night. Adapted and directed for television by multi-BAFTA award winners, writer Jack Thorne (Adolescence, His Dark Materials, Help, Enola Holmes) and director Marc Munden (The Mark of Cain, National Treasure, Help), the series is executive produced by Joel Wilson at Eleven (Ten Pound Poms, Sex Education) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, in a co-production with Stan, who will air the drama in Australia. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.

An ensemble cast of over 30 boys, many making their professional acting debuts, is led by Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, David McKenna as Piggy, and Ike Talbut as Simon. They are joined by fellow castaways, including Thomas Connor as Roger, Noah and Cassius Flemyng as twins Sam and Eric, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, and Tom Page-Turner as Bill.

Lord of the Flies tells the story of schoolboys stranded on a tropical island with no adults, following a deadly plane crash. In an attempt to remain civil, they organise themselves, led by Ralph and supported by the group's intellectual, Piggy. But when Jack becomes more interested in hunting and vying for leadership, he soon begins to draw other boys away from the group and, ultimately, from hope to tragedy.

Thorne's adaptation is the first for television, a Lord of the Flies that stays faithful to the original novel – set in the early 1950s on an unnamed Pacific island – Thorne's adaptation delves further into the book's emotive themes: human nature, the loss of innocence, and boyhood masculinity. Each of the four episodes is titled after a character at the core of the story – Ralph, Piggy, Simon, and Jack – offering a subtly different perspective on the boys' collective plight and how they cope with it. The series has been made with the support of the family of the author of Lord of the Flies, William Golding.

The six episodes of Lord of the Flies were commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, and is an Eleven and One Shoe Films production backed by Sony Pictures Television for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and Stan. The series is written by Thorne, directed by Marc Munden, and produced by Callum Devrell-Cameron (Sex Education, Hanna). The executive producers are Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven, Thorne for One Shoe Films, Munden, Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, and Cailah Scobie for Stan.

Lord of the Flies is on BBC iPlayer in the UK from Sunday, February 8th. A US premiere date has yet to be announced, nor has the streamer.

