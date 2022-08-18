Tulsa King: Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone Series Offers BTS Look

Okay, it's pretty clear that we still have some time to go before Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) Sylvester Stallone-starring mob drama Tulsa King graces our screens. But even with about three months still to go (yup, that long), the streamer & Sheridan have done an excellent job of getting some early looks out to viewers. A previously-released teaser did a nice job of giving us a sense of the show's tone, and I was pleasantly surprised by what I saw (in a good way). This time around, Stallone, Winter, and others offer some background on what viewers can expect from Dwight "The General" Manfredi and why mixing the "Western" and "Mob" genres works so well for this series.

Here's the newest look behind the scenes of Paramount+'s Tulsa King, set to hit the streamer on Sunday, November 13. Along with that, Paramount Network will also air a linear sneak peek of the series premiere as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly-anticipated Season 5 return of Yellowstone that same night (with the second episode airing behind Yellowstone on November 20).

It's weird in a good way to see Stallone leading a streaming series since it's the first time he's ever accomplished it (a good sign for what he thought of the project), and he's definitely giving off good vibes in the 30 seconds that we get. Here's a look at the official teaser for Sheridan and Winter's Tulsa King:

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Dana Delany (Body of Proof), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.