Turner & Hooch: Disney+ Key Art Honors 1989 Original Film Poster

Disney released their latest promotional image for their upcoming sequel series Turner & Hooch, based on the 1989 film of the same name. The new image is placed side-by-side with the original film poster that shows the main character exacerbated expressions aside from their Hooch counterparts. Josh Peck, star of the upcoming Disney+ series created by Matt Nix, plays Scott Turner Jr, the son of Tom Hanks's character in the 1989 original. The tweet read, "Different decades, same Hooch energy. Catch the 1989 movie, Turner & Hooch, now streaming on #DisneyPlus and get ready for when the brand-new #TurnerAndHoochSeries, starring @ItsJoshPeck, starts streaming on July 16."

Turner & Hooch Film and Series Synopsis

Short of some twist, we're likely not going to see the 64-year-old Hanks return as Scott Sr since his son will be investigating his death in the series. He too will inherit a massive Dogue de Bordeaux as his partner like his father before him. In the 1989 Turner & Hooch film directed by Roger Spottiswoode, Scott Turner Sr is a neat freak detective about to move to Sacramento, California for a better job when he comes across a murder scene. The only witness is a dog named Hooch (Beasley), who's a bit rough around the edges, to put it bluntly, and can easily overpower someone if given the chance. When Scott initially offered a muffin to Hooch earlier in the film, the dog emerged from the shack launching himself at him and placed him into a chokehold with his mouth before his owner got Hooch to release the hold.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Special Look | Turner & Hooch | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCLRLwUpMR4)

Returning for the series is Reginald VelJohnson as David Sutton, the original detective Scott Sr trained to replace him in the 1989 film. In the Disney+ series, he's now mayor of Cypress beach. The series also stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Carra Patterson, Vanessa Lengies, Anthony Ruivivar, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Jeremy Maguire.

Different decades, same Hooch energy. Catch the 1989 movie, Turner & Hooch, now streaming on #DisneyPlus and get ready for when the brand-new #TurnerAndHoochSeries, starring @ItsJoshPeck, starts streaming on July 16. pic.twitter.com/wY7EMyJkKv — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 7, 2021

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.