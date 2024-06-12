Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, twilight of the gods, zack snyder

Twilight of the Gods: Zack Snyder Animated Series Set for September

Set to hit Netflix screens on September 19th, here's a date announcement teaser and preview images for EP Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods.

We got the heads up earlier this year that EP Zack Snyder's (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300, Army of the Dead) animated epic Twilight of the Gods would be getting a big spotlight at the "Next on Netflix Animation: From 'Twilight of the Gods' to 'Wallace & Gromit'" presentation taking place during the 2024 Annecy Animation Festival. Well, today was that day – and with it came a date announcement teaser confirming September 19th as the premiere date. In addition, we were treated to some truly impressive preview images – here's a look:

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons.

The god-tier voice cast also includes Rahul Kohli as Egill, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Jamie Chung as Hel, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, Lauren Cohen as Inge, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, and John Noble as Odin, among others. Co-created by Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, Netflix's Twilight of the Gods is executive-produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Jay Oliva. Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva, Tim Divar, Andrew Tamandl, and David Hartman are directing the season's episodes – which stem from the animation studio Xilam Animation and production company Stone Quarry Animation.

