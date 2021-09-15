Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie Set to Star, EP Video Game Series Adapt

Anthony Mackie (Captain America 4) will be taking some time off from the MCU for a deep dive into the Twisted Metal universe, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the actor is set to lead & executive produce Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions' live-action adaptation of the popular video game. Mackie is set to take on the lead role of John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat. The half-hour, live-action series is expected to be shopped for a home soon.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will write and executive produce the series, with Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick attached to executive produce. Electric Avenue's Will Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce along with Peter Principato/Artists First. Mackie, his manager Jason Spire from Inspire Entertainment, and PlayStation Prouctions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan as well as Hermen Hulst (head of PlayStation Studios) are also set to executive produce. Based on an original take by Reese & Wernick (Deadpool), the series is a high-octane action-comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

"We've been big fans of Anthony's phenomenal body of work over the years and knew he was the only actor who could play a character as complex, funny, and compelling as John Doe. Fortunately for us, he agreed," said Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development at Sony TV. "We're thrilled to have Anthony Mackie on board. His ability to blend comedy, action, and drama is perfect for the Twisted world we're creating," followed Qizilbash.