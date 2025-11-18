Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal Gets Season 3 Green Light; David Reed New Showrunner

Peacock's Twisted Metal will be back for Season 3, with David Reed (The Boys, Supernatural) taking over as showrunner and executive producer.

Peacock's Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett-starring live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal will be back for a third season, with the streamer making it official earlier today. But there will be a major change behind the scenes, with David Reed (The Boys, Supernatural) taking over as showrunner and executive producer. Reed will be taking over for Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), who served as the showrunner for the first two seasons but has "concluded his involvement as showrunner and executive producer," according to Peacock.

Here's the announcement video that hit social media on Tuesday, sharing the good news about the third season green light:

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans heading into the second season. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, and Michael James Shaw were recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

