Posted in: Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart, TTRPG
Daggerheart's Next Campaign To Be Chosen Through Charity Donations
Critical Role and Darrington Press will let the fans decide the story of the next Daggerheart campaign through a charity drive
Article Summary
- Critical Role and Darrington Press launch a Daggerheart charity campaign where donations shape the story in real time.
- Realms of Valor supports Gold Star Gamers, with proceeds helping children who lost a military parent through gaming.
- Chris Perkins leads four live Daggerheart sessions starting April 28, streamed on Gold Star Gamers Twitch and YouTube.
- Fans can donate during and between sessions to unlock Daggerheart NPCs, items, twists, and the campaign finale.
Critical Role and Darrington Press are going to let the fans decide the next campaign story for Daggerheart through charity donations. The company will be working with The NPC Guild on a charity drive to support Gold Star Gamers, a non-profit organization that "helps kids who lost a military parent find hope and healing through competitive gaming," as they will present a community-driven Daggerheart campaign called Realms of Valor. The event will begin on Tuesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. PT across Gold Star Gamers' Twitch and YouTube feeds, where your donations will decide how things progress, all for a worthy cause. We have more info from the team below ahead of next week's event.
Donate To Charity and Watch a Live Daggerheart Session Come To Life
We are excited to work with our good friend and former TTRPG colleague, game master to the stars Chris Perkins, who will guide players through the Daggerheart campaign as the Twitch audience and
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Live Session 1: Tuesday, April 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT
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Live Session 2: Tuesday, May 12 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT
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Live Session 3: Tuesday, May 19 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT
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Live Session 4: Tuesday, May 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT
Many Ways To Watch and Donate
In between shows, the charity campaign will still be live, and donors can affect the game both during and between sessions. Community participation can introduce story elements, including NPCs, magic items, or new enemies for the players to face. The adventuring party will try to navigate through the twisting story.
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Diana of the Rose – @DianaOfTheRose
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KP Upadhyayula – @11studios
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Linsay Rousseau – @linsayrousseau
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Amy Vorpahl – @vorpahlsword
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Desiree Rincon and Sydney from Gold Star Gamers
At the finale of the campaign, the community's actions will decide how the final confrontation plays out. Because Daggerheart's