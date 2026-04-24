Posted in: Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart, TTRPG

Daggerheart's Next Campaign To Be Chosen Through Charity Donations

Critical Role and Darrington Press will let the fans decide the story of the next Daggerheart campaign through a charity drive

Article Summary Critical Role and Darrington Press launch a Daggerheart charity campaign where donations shape the story in real time.

Realms of Valor supports Gold Star Gamers, with proceeds helping children who lost a military parent through gaming.

Chris Perkins leads four live Daggerheart sessions starting April 28, streamed on Gold Star Gamers Twitch and YouTube.

Fans can donate during and between sessions to unlock Daggerheart NPCs, items, twists, and the campaign finale.

Critical Role and Darrington Press are going to let the fans decide the next campaign story for Daggerheart through charity donations. The company will be working with The NPC Guild on a charity drive to support Gold Star Gamers, a non-profit organization that "helps kids who lost a military parent find hope and healing through competitive gaming," as they will present a community-driven Daggerheart campaign called Realms of Valor. The event will begin on Tuesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. PT across Gold Star Gamers' Twitch and YouTube feeds, where your donations will decide how things progress, all for a worthy cause. We have more info from the team below ahead of next week's event.

Donate To Charity and Watch a Live Daggerheart Session Come To Life

We are excited to work with our good friend and former TTRPG colleague, game master to the stars Chris Perkins, who will guide players through the Daggerheart campaign as the Twitch audience and their charity donations actively influence the storyline. Given the gaming DNA of members of the Guild, joining forces with Chris, Gold Star Gamers, and the talented streamers for this wonderful charity project was a great opportunity.

immediately. The audience isn't just watching – they are shaping the campaign and how it will turn out through their donations. During the group sessions, which are going to be streamed live, viewers can donate money to Gold Star Gamers and unlock narrative elements, advantages, and complications that affect the Daggerheart sessionsimmediately. The audience isn't just watching – they are shaping the campaign and how it will turn out through their donations.

Live Session 1: Tuesday, April 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT

Live Session 2: Tuesday, May 12 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT

Live Session 3: Tuesday, May 19 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT

Live Session 4: Tuesday, May 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT

Many Ways To Watch and Donate

In between shows, the charity campaign will still be live, and donors can affect the game both during and between sessions. Community participation can introduce story elements, including NPCs, magic items, or new enemies for the players to face. The adventuring party will try to navigate through the twisting story.

Diana of the Rose – @DianaOfTheRose

KP Upadhyayula – @11studios

Linsay Rousseau – @linsayrousseau

Amy Vorpahl – @vorpahlsword

Desiree Rincon and Sydney from Gold Star Gamers

At the finale of the campaign, the community's actions will decide how the final confrontation plays out. Because Daggerheart's gameplay supports narrative moments and emotional stakes, changes in the direction of play can occur without the story needing to be scripted. The outcome isn't predetermined. The ending is earned through play and donations. All funds raised support Gold Star Gamers, helping children who have lost a military parent stay connected with friends, build a community, and find joy through gaming. Heroes Rolling for Hope turns the act of playing games into real-world support for kids.

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