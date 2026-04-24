Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diablo, Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred Releases Opening Cinematic Video

New details were released this week for Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred, along with the opening cinematic, as the content is available now

Article Summary Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred opening cinematic is live, alongside Blizzard’s latest developer stream and launch details.

Diablo IV adds two new classes, the Warlock and Paladin, with Paladin available now for pre-purchase owners.

Explore Skovos and its capital, Temis, a brand-new Diablo IV region built to serve as the expansion’s endgame hub.

War Plans revamps Diablo IV endgame, letting players chain activities, earn rewards, and customize progression.

Blizzard Entertainment released new details in their latest developer stream for Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred, along with the reveal of the opening cinematic. The team revealed a little bit more of what to expect in the hour-long presentation, which we have for you here, as they went over more of the new content on the way, including new classes, a new region, and more content for the endgame. You can read some of the dev notes here from their latest blog, as the content has launched.

New Content Arriving For Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

Whispers spread across Skovos of a prophet who has landed in Temis, the gleaming capital. Demonic forces spill across the shores while Mephisto's faithful followers overtake Sanctuary, twisting devotion into devastation. You see the threat clearly now, and the stakes have never been higher. With old friends and unlikely allies, you must try to stop him—before Sanctuary drowns in hatred.

New Classes

Two classes burn into Sanctuary, opposite counterparts of light and dark – yet stand with a shared purpose in the fight against this Prime Evil. At the height of their dark mastery, the Warlock stands poised to wield the minions of hell against their overlords. Wreathed in chains and flames, this dark prince is not in a phase—they are the physical embodiment of devilish vengeance. Paladins are trained in the ways of sword and shield to protect the downtrodden. Their faction's doctrine—the Light—is something any person with righteous intent can access and wield. Harness their divine might to strike down the forces of Hatred. Pre-purchase the expansion and unlock the Paladin today.

New Region

Skovos is a land teeming with dangers unseen in Sanctuary. A region that's been long discussed through lore, you can finally journey to this never-before-seen ancient land. The capital city of Temis is designed as the ideal Endgame hub for Diablo IV. Once you complete the Lord of Hatred campaign, it becomes a streamlined space to house everything you'll want to discover.

Endgame – War Plans

War Plans is a complete overhaul to the endgame experience, giving you structure, depth, challenge and greater rewards. Delve into the endgame with War Plans, a new way to play which lets you chain activities together, customizing them as your fight takes you further into the fray. After completing the Lord of Hatred Campaign, travel to Temis to find the command table and create a War Plan to purge the remnants of Hatred from Sanctuary. Select from your favorite endgame activities to create a playlist:

Nightmare Dungeons

Helltides

The Undercity

Lair Bosses

Infernal Hordes

The Pit

Forge a chain of activities that you want to play, with the rewards you want to hunt for. Once you finish the first activity, you can seamlessly teleport to the next activity in the chain. If you don't have a Sigil for that activity, War Plans will generate one on the fly. Executing your War Plans levels up the Command Table, unlocking deeper progression and more choices. War Plans introduces Activity trees for each endgame activity; as you complete activities when playing, you'll unlock Activity Points that let you further customize your endgame experience.

Whispers have some special treatment in War Plans. Instead of appearing as individual node activities to choose, Whispers can double up with any activity selected! They still earn activity progression just like any of other modes, and can earn Activity Points for customization. Complete all chosen Activities in your War Plan to claim rewards from the War Chest in Temis.

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