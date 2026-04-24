Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Square Enix | Tagged: Cafe, coffee, Food, Square Enix

Square Enix To Open Permanent Cafe Locations in Los Angeles & Tokyo

Square Enix surprised fans this week by announcing they were opening two permanent cafe locations in Japan and the United States

Article Summary Square Enix will open permanent Cafe & Shop locations in Los Angeles and Tokyo in Spring 2026.

The Square Enix cafes will feature themed food, drinks, decor, and merchandise based on major game franchises.

The Los Angeles venue marks the first official Square Enix cafe in the U.S. with a full authentic menu.

Square Enix says more details, including official opening dates for both cafe locations, will be revealed later.

Square Enix announced that it will open two physical cafes this Spring, both permanent fixtures in Los Angeles, California, and Tokyo, Japan. Both of these shops will run like other cafes from similar companies, with characters and franchises from their video game collections used for decor, menu items, and more throughout the shops. The fact that they're taking a chance of more permanent locations instead of pop-up shops is a big step for them, as most companies are inclined to do temporary places for fans to get in for a quick event. It will be very interesting to see how these two locations do when they eventually open in the next few months. We have more info on both below as we're waiting for official launch dates.

Two New Square Enix Cafes Are Arriving This Year

The cafe spaces will offer menu items inspired by multiple Square Enix IPs, while the adjoining shop spaces will carry a wide selection of official merchandise. This marks the first time an official Square Enix cafe offering a full, authentic menu will open in the U.S. Both Cafe & Shop locations will be must‑visit destinations for all Square Enix fans. Further details, including opening dates, will be announced at a later time.

Square Enix Cafe & Shop Los Angeles

316 E 1st St., Los Angeles, California 90012

Opening: Spring 2026

Operated by: J-Pop Culture Cafe Inc.

Square Enix Cafe & Shop Shinjuku

Paselabo Tower 1F / 2F / 3F

3-36-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Opening: Spring 2026

Operated by: Newton Corporation

About Square Enix

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes, and licenses Square Enix and Taito-branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property, including Final Fantasy, which has sold over 209 million units worldwide; Dragon Quest, which has sold over 97 million units worldwide; and the legendary Space Invaders. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!