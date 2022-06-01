Twisted Metal: Peacock Series Taps Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth

More casting news to report on for Peacock's live-action adaptation of the video game Twisted Metal, with Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Murderville) set to star and executive produce. Arnett will voice Sweet Tooth, a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses "Lost Vegas" as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck. Arnett joins a cast that includes Anthony Mackie (Captain America 4) and Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Hayden Church (Divorce), and Neve Campbell (Scream 5, The Lincoln Lawyer).

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Mackie's John Doe is a smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much-needed supplies from one post-apocalyptic settlement to another. With no memory of his family or past, John's only goal is survival, until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true. Beatriz's Quiet is a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet's wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe. Church's Agent Stone is a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgments. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America… and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power. Campbell is set for the recurring role of Raven, though no additional information on the series character was released.

Stemming from writer & showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal is executive produced by Smith, Mackie, Arnett, director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip), Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Arnett & Forman, Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce.