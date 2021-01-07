UFC 257 McGregor Vs Poirier 2 to Air at Drive-Ins Around the Country

UFC 257 is in a couple of weeks, and the anticipation is growing. A new partnership between the UFC and Encore Live will enable fans to experience the rematch in a new way: at the drive-in. For $59, you and a car full of friends can sit and watch the return of Conor McGregor outdoors. This is the first time that the promotion has done something like this, and if there was a time to do it, it would be a McGregor fight. You can get tickets for the event and see if it is showing in your area right here.

UFC 257 Is Going To Be Huge

"UFC 257: POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR II will mark the first time that UFC has distributed one of its events at drive-in and outdoor theaters. The experience will provide sports fans with a new, innovative way to watch events. Following the cancellation of nearly all its conference and other traditional live event business due to COVID-19, Encore Live introduced the "Encore Drive-In Nights" concert series and in the process redefined live entertainment in the pandemic era. The partnership comes on the heels of the summer's massively popular "Encore Drive-In Nights" concerts, which featured world-class artists, including Metallica, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, and Kane Brown, and entertained more than 900,000 fans.

"The massive turnout and overwhelmingly positive fan response to our summer drive-in concert series is proof that there's a strong appetite for live communal events," said Walter Kinzie, CEO & Founder of Encore Live. "UFC is one of the most innovative global sports brands and we're thrilled to partner with them for this first-of-its-kind drive-in experience that will provide fans the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy some awesome live sports in a safe way." Conor last competed in January, defeating Donald Cerrone in seconds. He has since retired and tried to book a second boxing match while waiting for the UFC to keep him busy. Dustin Poirier is on a 5-1 streak in his last six fights, beating Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Dan Hooker to name a few. When they first fought in 2014, McGregor beat Poirier in 1:46 at featherweight. This fight will be at 155.

Here is the card for January 23rd at UFC 257:

Main Card:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Undercard:

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Shane Burgos

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez