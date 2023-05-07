Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Season 1 Ep. 3 Preview: The Manhunt Is On! Here's a look at the promo for Adult Swim & Genndy Tartakovsky’s animated series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal S01E03 "A Fateful Encounter."

So Adult Swim & Genndy Tartakovsky's supernatural animated-action series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal definitely knows how to pull you in and make two episodes feel like they flew by in minutes. And the animation style has found a way to scream "Tartakovsky" while also coming across as something new & unique. With a few more days to go until the third episode hits our screens, we have a look at the promo for S01E03 "A Fateful Encounter" (written & directed by Tartakovsky). As Melinda's mental struggle sends her off seeking Emma's old life for a sense of normalcy, Edred, Seng & Copernicus are caught up in a citywide manhunt for Unicorn.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for S01E03 "A Fateful Encounter," with Adult Swim & Tartakovsky's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal set to return this Thursday, May 11th, at midnight:

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Trailer & S01E01 "The Awakening, Part One"

In the opener, Emma's wedding day takes a drastic turn when she is awakened by a powerful sorceress, setting off a transformation that leaves her life forever changed. Here's a look back at the official trailer & overview, followed by "The Awakening":

In "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.

Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is created and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"), with character designs from Stephen DeStefano ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"), music by Tyler Bates ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Samurai Jack"), and Joanne Higginbottom ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"), and sound effects design by Joel Valentine ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"). The voice cast includes Hazel Doupe as Melinda, Tom Milligan as Edred, and Demari Hunte as Seng.