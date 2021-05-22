Usos Reunion Set for WWE Smackdown; Tag Title Match, More Set for Raw

Jimmy and Jey Uso will reunite as a tag team to take on the Street Profits on WWE Smackdown next week, much to the displeasure of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Jimmy Uso has been trying to get his brother to grow a spine and stand up to Roman, which has only served to make The Big Dog despise his cousin even more. In his latest attempt to pry Jey away from Roman, Jimmy booked a match between the Usos and the Street Profits for next week. But it seems unlikely to happen without some kind of shenanigans.

There has been major family turmoil since Jimmy Uso came back to the blue brand. What will happen when The Usos return to tag team action for the first time in over a year against one of SmackDown's most decorated teams, The Street Profits? Don't miss SmackDown, next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Also booked for next week, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will get another shot at regaining the Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE Raw on Monday. From WWE.com:

On Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler made Natalya tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch! As a result, the former champions have earned the right to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina this Monday on Raw. Will The Irresistible Force & The Queen of Spades reclaim the gold to become three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw.

And in the best storyline in WWE today, Riddle continues to slide toward the dark side after teaming up with Randy Orton. He'll face Xavier Woods on Raw on Monday. From WWE.com:

It started with a shove. After Xavier Woods caused the distraction that led to Kofi Kingston's victory over Randy Orton last week, Riddle protested by shoving Woods to the canvas in the middle of the ring. Coming fresh off the heels of failing to bring Orton and The New Day together as friends one week prior, Riddle has seemingly now set his sights on getting payback for his "friend" Orton by squaring off against Woods one-on-one this Monday. Don't miss it live on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Also on WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley is still pissed about losing to Kofi Kingston last week, as the commercial that debuted during Smackdown reveals:

