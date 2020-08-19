Utopia Character Art Introduces Our Players with Questions to Consider

Amazon Studios and Gone Girl author-screenwriter Gillian Flynn are following the release of the official trailer for upcoming conspiracy thriller Utopia with a closer look at those who will stop at nothing to get to the truth of elusive comic "Utopia." For some, it's about saving humanity- while for others, it's about power and control. And then there are those whose only concern is chaos. Here's a look at seven of the show's main players, along with important rhetorical questions posed when the images were first released- beginning with:

What is Becky hiding?

What is Arby after?

Who will Wilson trust?

Should Thomas follow the leader?

Will Alice find the truth?

Where is Jessica Hyde?

Can Samantha show them?

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia."

Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

The series stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith. Alongside Flynn, executive producers on Utopia include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on HBO's Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos, and Amazon Studios.