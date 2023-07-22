Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, junji ito, Toonami, uzumaki

Uzumaki: Adult Swim Previews Anime Adapt of Junji Ito Horror Manga

During a Toonami-themed SDCC event, Adult Swim dropped a preview for its anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki.

It's been a very long journey bringing Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki from the page to the small screen, but a sign of hope was shared this evening – coming out of Adult Swim's Toonami-themed event during San Diego Comic-Con. First announced during 2019's Crunchyroll Expo, the 4-episode anime adaptation is being animated by Studio Drive, with Production I.G USA & Adult Swim'sWilliams Street co-producing. Hiroshi Nagahama was tapped to direct, with Colin Stetson on board to compose the music. Since that time, production would find itself delayed by COVID pandemic-related issues, with Hiroshi Nagahama sharing that it required them to "restructure" their whole approach to the anime. And while that is a pretty bare-bones version of the timeline, it's important to get everyone up to speed because we have a new preview that was released by Cartoon Network's late-night programming block earlier today.

"As a huge fan of Junji Ito, I'm thrilled to be able to tackle one of his signature works, with a team of amazing creators who are all equally devoted to doing justice to this monumental work of horror manga," said Jason DeMarco, Adult Swim/Toonami, when news was first announced that Production I.G USA had boarded the project. For a preview timeline, let's start with a look at the original teaser when the series was first announced:

And in the following follow-up teaser, Nagahama offered an update on where things stood and why the delay was necessary while also including an additional look at what's to come:

And that brings us to the clip that was shared earlier today. And while it doesn't specify when exactly the four-episode anime will hit screens, the Adult Swim website lists Uzumaki as arriving this year (here's where you can check it out) so that's definitely a very good sign.

