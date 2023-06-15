Posted in: Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: max, preview, scooby doo, season 2, trailer, Velma

Velma: "Scooby-Doo" Prequel Gets Well-Deserved Season 2 Confirmation

During Annecy Fest, it was confirmed that Charlie Grandy & Mindy Kaling's "Scooby-Doo" prequel series Velma will be back for Season 2.

Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, and Warner Bros. Animation's Velma will be back for a second season, as confirmed by Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, during today's session during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The alternate, adult animation spin on "Scooby-Doo" lore wasn't exactly a hit with those beholden to the previous takes we've seen on the franchise but was more than enough of a hit overall to warrant a Season 2 green light (which had been rumbled about for the past few months).

Along with a sizzle reel of what the streaming service is doing and has planned in the months ahead in the area of adult animation, we were also treated to the official second season trailer for the Max Original Ten Year Old Tom and a first look image from the Max Original Young Love. Along with showcasing upcoming projects, Anything Factory, Uptown Bodega, and Keeping Up With the Joneses, we learned that the fourth season of Harley Quinn will be hitting screens this summer – and that the Kite-Man spinoff is now titled, Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! In addition, the presentation focused on more Clone High (with Season 2 in production for a 2024 debut), as well as Fired on Mars, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Scavengers Reign, and Creature Commandos – the first series from DC Studios' co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

During an interview/profile with Deadline Hollywood from February, Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, offered a rundown regarding what WBTV had coming up. And that's where we saw this: "…Dungey's team is working on a second season of Scooby-Doo spinoff 'Velma,' an adult animated comedy that comes from Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy that was the streamer's most-watched animated series debut ever…" Joining Kaling in the main voice cast is Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns also lend their voices. Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy will executive produce alongside Howard Klein and Sam Register.

